Sussex church hall now available to buy

A historic former church hall in the heart of the Ashdown Forest near Uckfield is coming up for auction next month.

Forest Hall in Dodds Bottom, Nutley was originally put for sale in February and will be auctioned again on Thursday, May 5.

The detached single-storey building is being offered with a freehold guide price of £200,000-plus.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our successful bidder will acquire a wonderful slice of village history. This hall was used for worship for more than 100 years and is now set to have a new lease of life.

“We understand the hall was first used in 1897 after a group of believers had broken away from worship at the Mission Hall on the other side of Nutley and bought the land where it stands for 10 shillings (50 pence) in 1893.

“After the second world war, German Prisoners of War (situated at Chapel Wood close to Nutley) attended gospel meetings conducted by Mr Ransom Cooper of Eastbourne, who spoke fluent German. At one of the Christmas meetings in 1946 they sang carols in their native tongue.”

Forest Hall is of brick construction with oil-fired heating and uPVC double glazed windows and is situated just off the A22, five miles north of Uckfield. It comprises a main hall, kitchens and WCs.

