Sussex city named among happiest cities in the world in national publication

A Sussex city has been named as one of the happiest places in the world by a national publication.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton has been named at the 11th happiest place in the world by Time Out.

Cities across the world were ranked on a criterion of five statements: ‘My city makes me happy’; ‘I feel happier in my city than other places I’ve visited or lived’; ‘The people in my city seem happy’; ‘I find joy in the everyday experiences my city offers’; ‘The sense of happiness in my city has grown a lot recently’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Brighton then scored 11th place on the table, ahead of Porto in Portugal and Sydney in Australia and was the only city in England to gain a spot on the list.

Abu Dhabi in the UAE was ranked as the happiest, Medellín in Colombia ranked second and Cape Town in South Africa ranked third.