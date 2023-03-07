Sussex city named as one of cheapest in the UK for students looking to rent

The University of Brighton has been named one of the best universities for students looking to find affordable accommodation.

A study by AddLiving compared student rental rates with local averages in cities across the UK has revealed where students are getting the best deal compared to their local communities.

The study is inspired by research that states more then two-and-a-half million students in the UK attend a higher education institution and spend on average £210 - £240 per week on rent.

Brighton University was found to have the fourth-best student accommodation price, at an average rent price of £130, compared to the average private rent costs of £289, saving those staying in student accommodation £8,268 a year.

University of Sunderland accommodation saw students saving £9,568, spending £116 compared to £300 a week in private, putting it on top of the list.

Bath Spa University was in second with similar overall savings as Sunderland, but finished below the Wearside university because of a higher average fee paid a week in its accommodations – £128 compared to Sunderland’s £116.

Conversely, there are some universities where students are paying much more each year than their local counterparts, with rent in Cumbria and Hull costing more than £1,000 a year more for students.

Olly Roberts, graduate surveyor from AddLiving, said: “As with house prices, the cost of renting is climbing across the UK and this challenge will be the same for students as well as those in the private rented sector.

"University is a costly time for students and many will be looking for the best way to make their loans stretch as far as they can.

“Encouragingly, this data shows that, for the most part, students are still benefiting from low-cost housing in most parts of the UK. This should mean that students aren’t having to compromise too much on quality to live comfortably during their studies.”

Top five universities where students have cheaper rent than the locals in 2023

1) Sunderland

Students Rent Per Week: £116

Average Rent Per Week: £300

Rent Difference: -£184

Savings/Expenses a Year: -£9,568

2) Bath University

Student Rent Per Week: £128

Average Rent Per Week: £312

Rent Difference: -£184

Savings/Expenses a Year: -£9,568

3) Bath Spa

Student Rent Per Week: £139

Average Rent Per Week: £312

Rent Difference: -£173

Savings/Expenses a Year: -£8,996

4) Brighton

Student Rent Per Week: £130

Average Rent Per Week: £289

Rent Difference: -£159

Savings/Expenses a Year: -£8,268

5) Reading

Student Rent Per Week: £125

Average Rent Per Week: £270

Rent Difference: -£145

