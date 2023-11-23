Sussex city named the most dog-friendly place in the UK
The pet insurance experts at Animal Friends Pet Insurance ranked the UK’s most dog-friendly cities, looking at factors including the percentage of green space, training classes available, number of dog-friendly job listings and pro-pup pubs.
Coming in with a score of 276 out of a potential 300, Brighton ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the UK. Outside of its 42% green space and beach offering, Brighton also scored highly for its number of dog training classes and dog-friendly cafes.
From Sheepcote Valley to Friston Forest, the city boasts 56 dog-friendly walks for pet owners and pups to enjoy. For dog-friendly pubs head to The Basketmakers Arms in the heart of the North Laine or The Park View near Preston Park. Or if a coffee shop is more your thing, there’s no shortage of places to try. Joe’s Cafe, Alcampo Lounge and Presuming Ed are always welcoming to furry friends.
The study also revealed the most popular dog breeds and names across the UK. Animal Friends found that Birghton’s most common dog breed is a French Bulldog.
As for the most common names, Teddy is the current most popular male name for dogs in Brighton, while Bella comes out on top for female pooches.