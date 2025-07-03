Sussex city revealed as the fifth thriftiest in the UK

This Sussex city has been listed as one of the thriftiest in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has placed Brighton among the top five most thrifty cities in the UK, based on how often locals search online for ways to save money.

The research looked at Google data over the past year, measuring how frequently people searched for phrases like ‘thrift store near me’ and “discount codes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton ranked fifth overall, with over 365 searches per 100,000 people each month linked to saving money.

Brighton has been named as one of the thriftiest cities in the UK.

Oxford, Edinburgh and Manchester took the top three spots, with London just ahead of Brighton in fourth. But Brighton outranked several major UK cities including Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow, no small feat for a seaside city best known for its culture, creativity and independent spirit.

Anyone familiar with Brighton won’t be surprised by its thrifty streak. The city is a haven for second-hand lovers, where whole afternoons can be lost rummaging through racks of vintage denim, retro sunglasses or 1950s crockery.

At the centre of it all is Snoopers Paradise, a sprawling labyrinth of curiosities and collectables tucked away in the North Laine. With over 90 stalls selling everything from vinyl to vintage wedding dresses, it’s a Brighton institution and a must-visit for bargain hunters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surrounding streets are packed with shops that celebrate reuse and reinvention. Stores like To Be Worn Again, Beyond Retro, Starfish Vintage and Dirty Harry offer fashion that ranges from the affordable to the era-specific.

Whether it’s mod jackets, leather boots or retro streetwear you’re after, there’s a high chance you’ll find it in a Brighton second-hand shop.

And it’s not just about clothes; from vintage homeware and handmade jewellery to quirky antiques and photo booths, the city’s maze of lanes is full of surprises.

Searching for a deal is almost a lifestyle here. It’s less about cutting corners and more about character, expression and individuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As summer approaches and households across the UK look for ways to stretch their budgets, Brighton’s appetite for second-hand finds shows no sign of slowing down.

It’s a city where being thrifty is less about sacrifice and more about discovery.

This study was conducted by QR Code Generator PRO S.L.