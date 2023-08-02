BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Sussex coast to be hit by 60mph winds as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Sussex has been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office due to the ‘unseasonably’ strong winds and rain that are expected to hit today (August 2).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.
The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.

The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.

The Met Office warning for the coast is one of two yellow weather warnings given across the whole country, as thunderstorms are also expected further north of London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning comes after an incredibly bleak month of cold weather in July, with experts admitting the current conditions were closer to autumn then summer.

Mike Kendon, of the Met Office, told Sky News: "The jet stream has been shifted to the south of the UK for much of the month, simultaneously allowing extreme heat to build in southern Europe for a time, but also allowing a succession of low pressure systems to influence the UK, with long periods of winds and rain that many more typically associate with autumn weather.”

Related topics:Met OfficeSussexLondonEurope