Sussex coast to be hit by 60mph winds as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Sussex has been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office due to the ‘unseasonably’ strong winds and rain that are expected to hit today (August 2).

The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.

The Met Office warning for the coast is one of two yellow weather warnings given across the whole country, as thunderstorms are also expected further north of London.

The warning comes after an incredibly bleak month of cold weather in July, with experts admitting the current conditions were closer to autumn then summer.