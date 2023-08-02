Sussex coast to be hit by 60mph winds as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The entire south coast is covered by a Met Office warning for high speed winds in excess of 60mph in the south west.
The Met Office warning for the coast is one of two yellow weather warnings given across the whole country, as thunderstorms are also expected further north of London.
The warning comes after an incredibly bleak month of cold weather in July, with experts admitting the current conditions were closer to autumn then summer.
Mike Kendon, of the Met Office, told Sky News: "The jet stream has been shifted to the south of the UK for much of the month, simultaneously allowing extreme heat to build in southern Europe for a time, but also allowing a succession of low pressure systems to influence the UK, with long periods of winds and rain that many more typically associate with autumn weather.”