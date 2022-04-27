Sussex competition winners enjoy VIP Brighton and Hove Albion matchday at the Amex

Competition winners from across Sussex enjoyed a VIP matchday experience on Sunday (April 24) courtesy of American Express, Main Partner of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

The fantastic prize gave five lucky Sussex residents and their guests the chance to watch the Albion match against Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium (the Amex) with hospitality in the American Express Lounge.

The match saw Brighton take the lead in the second minute and then go 2-nil up in the 44th minute – but Southampton fought back and levelled, with the game finishing in a 2-2 draw.

The competition winners pictured before the match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton on Sunday, April 24

The competition ran in March in four of our Sussex newspapers – The Brighton Indy, The Worthing Herald, The Littlehampton Gazette and The Mid Sussex Times.

The winners were from Lindfield, Burgess Hill, Shoreham, Worthing and Littlehampton.