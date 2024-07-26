Sussex content creator wins MCC’s Young Female Broadcaster of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex content creator’s talents have been recognised after she was announced as a winner of the first ever MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) Young Female Broadcaster of the Year competition, which will see her join the Sky Sport’s broadcast team for the final of The Hundred.

The competition, which is supported by Sky Sports and leading cricket charity Take Her Lead, was launched in May to increase opportunities for young women looking to forge a career in the cricket media.

Regina Suddahazai, from Crawley, who works for online cricket platform Cricket District, said: “Being selected as a winner of this competition and coming to Lord’s to have this experience and meet Isa and Mark Nicholas has been unreal.

“I'm really grateful and thrilled for the opportunity and can’t wait to come back in August for The Hundred Final.

Regina Suddahazai (Right) with fellow Young Female Broadcaster of the Year winner Jessica Crowe

“I've come to realise this is a field that I wanted to be in and I'm grateful for all the opportunities I've had so far.

"I'm thrilled to have the chance to excel further in this career path.

"This competition is imperative to the growth of women in cricket and sports media.”

Suddahazai, was invited to Lord’s for the England v New Zealand women’s T20 international alongside joint winner, Jessica Crowe, and four runners-up and enjoyed a tour of the ‘Home of Cricket’ including the J.P. Morgan Media Centre, which celebrates its 25thanniversary this year.

The group also took part in a mentoring workshop led by Isa Guha before they were also invited to sit in on the BBC’s pre-match production meeting, gaining valuable insight into match day broadcast production activities.

It was then off to the President’s Suite to watch the match hosted by MCC President Mark Nicholas.

The pair also got a taste of media activity at Lord’s with a live interview on Sky Sports as well as an appearance on BBC’s Test Match Special.

Both winners will return to Lord’s to be part of the Sky Sport’s broadcast team for The Hundred Final on Sunday 18 August as part of their prize.

Former England international, broadcaster and Founder of Take Her Lead, Isa Guha, added: “It’s been great to be part of such a vital campaign and see the interest that it has generated.

“It was a pleasure to meet the winners and runners-up today at Lord’s, spend some time with them and hopefully pass on some useful advice from my own experience of being a broadcaster.

“It is so important that these opportunities are available to young women.”

