Contestants from Sussex are needed for an upcoming prime-time gameshow on BBC One.

Teams will have a chance to win up to £10,000, producers said.

A spokesperson for the producers said: “We are actively seeking local contestants for a new BBC One Saturday night gameshow and are looking for fun, confident teams of two.

“Three teams of two compete for a chance to win up to £10,000.

Picture Slam logo

“Are you a pro when it comes to the picture round on a pub quiz? Then we need you. Can you identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge? Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower?

“Whether you are friends, family, colleagues, or neighbours – if you love a good image-based quiz, we want to hear from you.”

Casting closes on Friday, February 24. Filming will take place at BBC Scotland Studios between March 13 and 16.