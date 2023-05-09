Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Coronation celebrations: Bognor Regis residents celebrate - in pictures

Bognor residents have been taking part in celebrations for King Charles III’s Coronation this weekend – see the photos below.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 9th May 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:11 BST

Residents across Sussex have been celebrating the historic moment by attending community events and throwing their own street parties.

Take a look at the pictures below to see how residents in Bognor have been celebrating.

If you have photos of your celebrations you would like to share, please send them to [email protected]

Iris Camp, 92, celebrating her second Coronation at Hotham Park with Daughter Debbie Camp and dog Jazz. Photo: Neil Cooper

1. Bognor Regis Coronation celebrations

Iris Camp, 92, celebrating her second Coronation at Hotham Park with Daughter Debbie Camp and dog Jazz. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper

Fiona West shared this picture of her celebrations

2. Bognor Regis Coronation celebrations

Fiona West shared this picture of her celebrations Photo: UGC

A great time was had by all. Photo: Fiona West

3. Bognor Regis Coronation celebrations

A great time was had by all. Photo: Fiona West Photo: UGC

Celebrations for the King's Coronation took place across the nation.

4. Bognor Regis Coronation celebrations

Celebrations for the King's Coronation took place across the nation. Photo: Fiona West

