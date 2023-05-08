Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Coronation celebrations: Hastings, Battle, Rye and Bexhill residents celebrate - in pictures

Hastings residents have been taking part in celebrations for King Charles III’s Coronation this weekend – see the photos below.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th May 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:25 BST

Residents across Sussex have been celebrating the historic moment by attending community events and throwing their own street parties.

Take a look at the pictures below to see how residents in Hastings have been celebrating.

If you have photos of your celebrations you would like to share, please send them to [email protected]

See more photos from Bexhill here.

Danielle Dwyer shared this photo of a street party in Pebsham.

1. 345637560_1048654466097075_8322844893162544817_n.jpeg

Danielle Dwyer shared this photo of a street party in Pebsham. Photo: UGC

Patrick Kavanagh (right) with his mum at the De La Warr Pavilion

2. Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle Coronation Celebrations

Patrick Kavanagh (right) with his mum at the De La Warr Pavilion Photo: UGC

Jackie Mallet's daughter enjoying a Coronation cupcake

3. Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle Coronation Celebrations

Jackie Mallet's daughter enjoying a Coronation cupcake Photo: UGC

Celebrations in Hastings included a Coronation street party and tug of war in Wykeham Road.

4. Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle Coronation Celebrations

Celebrations in Hastings included a Coronation street party and tug of war in Wykeham Road. Photo: Richard Gladstone

