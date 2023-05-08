Sussex Coronation celebrations: Hastings, Battle, Rye and Bexhill residents celebrate - in pictures
Hastings residents have been taking part in celebrations for King Charles III’s Coronation this weekend – see the photos below.
Residents across Sussex have been celebrating the historic moment by attending community events and throwing their own street parties.
Take a look at the pictures below to see how residents in Hastings have been celebrating.
If you have photos of your celebrations you would like to share, please send them to [email protected]
