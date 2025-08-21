Sussex Cote Brasserie restaurants at risk of closure - full list

Sky News has reported that Partners Group is working with restructuring specialists Interpath Advisory to find new investors.

Côte Brasserie was bought out of administration in the autumn of 2020 in a deal said to be worth £55 million.

Sources close to the process told Sky News that Interpath is marketing the company based on last year’s turnover of more than £150 million.

The move has raised questions over the future of Côte’s restaurants in Sussex, with the chain being a popular choice for French-inspired dining across the county.

Reports suggest around 60 branches are profitable.

However, insiders have suggested that under-performing sites could be closed if no buyer is established.

Despite these reports, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Here is the full list of sites that could be at risk of closure across Sussex:

1 . Chichester Chichester's Côte Brasserie on South Street is at risk of closure. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Brighton Brighton's Côte Brasserie on Church Street is at risk. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Lewes Côte Brasserie on High Street, Lewes is at risk of closure. Photo: Google Maps