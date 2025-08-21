Sussex Cote Brasserie restaurants at risk of closure - full list

By Henry Bryant
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:23 BST
Côte Brasserie closures across Sussex are expected as the French restaurant chain is put up for sale by its private equity owner.

Sky News has reported that Partners Group is working with restructuring specialists Interpath Advisory to find new investors.

Côte Brasserie was bought out of administration in the autumn of 2020 in a deal said to be worth £55 million.

Sources close to the process told Sky News that Interpath is marketing the company based on last year’s turnover of more than £150 million.

The move has raised questions over the future of Côte’s restaurants in Sussex, with the chain being a popular choice for French-inspired dining across the county.

Reports suggest around 60 branches are profitable.

However, insiders have suggested that under-performing sites could be closed if no buyer is established.

Despite these reports, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Here is the full list of sites that could be at risk of closure across Sussex:

1. Chichester

2. Brighton

3. Lewes

