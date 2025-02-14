A golden couple has returned to the church where they were married 50 years ago to recreate their wedding photo – with the bride wearing her original wedding dress.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter and Annette Daley believe a church wedding holds special significance but emphasise that marriage itself, with 'give and take', is the true cornerstone of their relationship.

They were married at St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing on October 5, 1974, with the Rev John Lloyd-James officiating and a ceremony that was memorable for its warmth and humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True to tradition, Peter had sought the blessing of Annette's father before proposing and the couple exchanged vows in the parish where she and her parents lived.

Peter and Annette Daley believe a church wedding holds special significance but emphasise that marriage itself, with 'give and take', is the true cornerstone of their relationship.

Annette said: "Father John James calmed Peter's nerves at the altar with jokes, even offering him a £1 refund, saying he'd just seen me getting out of the car and I wasn't worth the full amount! The irony was that my father had paid for everything."

The church says their story serves as a testament to the power of commitment and shared experiences.

Peter was a 24-year-old sheet metal engineer and Annette a 19-year-old trained hairdresser and manicurist when they met at the Top Rank Suite in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annette said: "I was learning to drive when I met Peter. Being used to buses and trains, Peter's car and lifts were a welcome change."

Peter and Annette Daley on their wedding day at St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing

Using her skills, Annette styled not only her own hair for the wedding but her mother's and sister's, too, her sister being the only bridesmaid. She also did their nails and make-up.

The wedding car belonged to Annette's father and it was driven by a close family friend.

The reception at The Burlington Hotel in Worthing featured a sit-down meal and dancing to music from a cassette player, borrowed from a friend for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recreating a cherished moment from their big day to mark their golden wedding was a heart-warming display of enduring love.

Wearing her original wedding dress, Annette said: "It still fits me after all these years."

Now retired, Annette shares her wisdom on marriage: "A really successful marriage is about give and take and listening to both opinions in a given situation, even if you don't agree. Avoid angry responses, although neither side should be a walkover. Agree to disagree is my advice."