Sussex couple win the £105m EuroMillions jackpot

A Sussex couple are celebrating winning the £105m EuroMillions jackpot from the draw last Tuesday (November 19).

The single ticket-holder from Chichester, West Sussex, won £105,100,701.90 on what was the 25th birthday of The National Lottery’s first ever draw, held 19 November 1994.

The identities of the winners will be announced later today, when they will reveal how the win has transformed their lives.

SEE MORE: Tributes paid to well known Chichester man Paddy Welsh

Village ‘can look to the future’ after new hall gets the go-ahead