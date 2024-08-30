Sussex dad and friends conquer Three Peaks challenge in memory of his daughter

Matt and his friends were raising money for Chailey Heritage Foundation, which helps change the lives of lives of young people with complex disabilities.

Matt Vince, 33, from Heathfield said the group had considered not organising the fundraiser for August because they feared it would be too hot. But to their surprise, they were faced with storm conditions in what is supposed to be the hottest month of the year.

Roads were flooded and they battled against strong winds and heavy rain for much of the four days. Matt said: "The weather kept coming at us but we kept battling it away, we had to.

"It was a very painful experience and the 13 of us are exhausted but we are all over the moon to have achieved this. Our plans were thrown out of the window as soon as we reached the Lake District and there was a yellow weather warning.

"But we are all so happy. Climbing the mountains was very tough indeed but we all did it. It was a massive team effort."

They completed the Three Peaks Challenge – climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, and they set themselves an extra challenge.

While most drive between the three, the gang of 13 cycled. It was a total of 450 miles.

Matt said: "Personally, I am over the moon and I want to thank my colleagues who took part. I want to thank my friends and families for all the time and effort that was put into this challenge."

"Last year I ran the Brighton Marathon to raise funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation. It was my first marathon and I was thrilled to raise over £25k.

"I knew after that there needed to be something else. And the Three Peaks was the 'something else.' It has developed into a massive project, and I genuinely could not be happier."

Matt's daughter, Luna-Rose died in her sleep in October 2022 aged just three, having been born with a rare genetic condition.

He said: "Chailey Heritage Foundation is the most amazing charity, and it means so much to me and my family. The help they gave to me, my wife Sam and, most importantly, to Luna-Rose was incredible.

“That's why we are so proud to have reached such a huge figure - there is still time to donate, please do so if you can."

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist Services and Income at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “What can we say? We are so thankful to Matt and his friends. We were privileged to support Luna-Rose and her family through our Aquamovers service – a group providing expert therapy and socialising for children, aged one to five years old, with very complex health needs.

“They were regular attendees and Sam told me how important it was to come and talk to other parents experiencing similar situations.

“We are truly grateful to Matt and his 12 friends for undertaking this very tough challenge. Please support them if you can.”

