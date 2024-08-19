Sussex dad takes on amazing challenge in memory of his daughter

Last year, he raised a staggering £25,000 for Chailey Heritage Foundation by running the Brighton Marathon in memory of his daughter, Luna-Rose. She died in her sleep in October 2022 aged just three, having been born with a rare genetic condition.

Now Matt and twelve of his friends are setting off this week on a new challenge - and with a twist. They will be completing the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon -

the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales. But they've sent themselves an extra challenge. While most drive between the three, the group of 13 will be cycling - and that's a total of 450 miles.

It's a huge challenge - and Matt can't think of a better way to support the charity which gave Luna- Rose and his family so much support.

Matt, 33, from Heathfield, said: "Chailey Heritage Foundation is the most amazing charity, and it means so much to me and my family. The help they gave to me, my wife Sam and, most importantly, to Luna-Rose was incredible.

"Running the Brighton Marathon last April was an incredible experience, and it meant so much to Sam and myself to raise so much.

"We both knew then we needed to do something else to help the charity - hence the Three Peaks Ultra Challenge, starting August 20. It really was a case of what could we do next?

"I've been overwhelmed by the support I've received from old school friends and also Olly Stables, who owns the FFH Gym in Station Road, Hailsham, where I train. And suddenly, we had 13 people willing to take part. They know how much Chailey Heritage Foundation means to me and Sam."

They will get up at 4am for each of the three days. Each mountain will take around four hours to climb, followed by 125-miles cycle rides each day.

Matt said: "We've all been working hard but I definitely underestimated the toughness of the challenge. I can't wait, it will be very emotional and, of course, we will all do it. I've never climbed a mountain, but I know the views will be completely stunning. I'm really looking forward to it, we all are.

"The marathon experience was just crazy - I was both exhausted and emotional - and I know that this time I've got to keep a level head.

"It's been tough training for us - we all have busy family lives - but I know it will be worth it in the end. Family and friends are coming to join us for the very last part of the challenge. It will be amazing. I'm very grateful to the lads."

The fundraising target is £10k and already more than £7,700 has been donated. If you want to support Matt on his challenge go to Matthew Vince is fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation (justgiving.com)

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist Services and Income at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "We can only watch and admire the brilliant support Matt and Sam have given us. We were privileged to support Luna-Rose and her family through our Aquamovers service - a group providing expert therapy and socialising for children, aged one to five years old, with very complex health needs.

"They were regular attendees and Sam told me how important it was to come and talk to other parents experiencing similar situations.

"We are truly grateful to Matt and his 12 friends for undertaking this very tough challenge. Please support them if you can."

1 . Three Peaks Challenge in memory of daughter Three Peaks Challenge in memory of daughter Photo: supplied

2 . Three Peaks Challenge in memory of daughter Three Peaks Challenge in memory of daughter Photo: supplied

3 . Matt Vince with wife Sam Matt Vince with wife Sam Photo: supplied