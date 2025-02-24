A Heathfield man is running this year’s London Marathon in memory of his best mate’s daughter who died aged just three.

Leon Collen, 34, is raising money for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Bricklayer Leon has been best friends with Matt Vince since the start of secondary school.

Matt and his wife Sam suffered the loss of daughter Luna-Rose in October 2022 when she passed away in her sleep. She was born with a rare genetic condition and had been receiving incredible support from the team at Mid Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Now Leon is taking on the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.

He said: “What happened to Matt and his family touched everyone’s hearts and to see your best mate in pieces was indeed harrowing. I know how special the Chailey Heritage Foundation is to Matt and Sam, so I want to do my best to help them as much as I can. I saw first hand the support the charity provided and little Luna-Rose had a wonderful time at Chailey Heritage. She was learning and developing new skills and growing in strength, using core muscles in the hydrotherapy pool.”

This is the third year Leon will be supporting this charity. In 2023, he joined Matt and two friends (Archie Quinn and Hugo Porpora) running the Brighton Marathon, and £25,000 was raised. Then last year, Matt, Leon and 11 of their friends completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, cycling between the peaks raising a whopping £45,000.

Leon’s total this year is a modest £2,000.

He said: “I am actually running the Brighton Marathon again on April 6 and will be using it as a training run for London on April 27. I’m currently training three times a week and I’m hoping for a sub three hours 50 but it’s all about enjoying the moment and raising money for this amazing cause. Matt and I have travelled together, we have lived together, and he will be my Best Man at my wedding in August. This is the least I can do for Matt and Sam and also for Chailey Heritage Foundation.”

People can donate to Chailey Heritage Foundation at 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/leon-collen.