Sussex Daily Bulletin for 03.02.22

Building fire in Horam requires the attendance of five East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews

Brighton Main Line to shut for nine days: railway from Three Bridges to Lewes affected with Clayton Tunnel work planned

News you can trust since 1837

Brighton Main Line to shut for nine days: railway from Three Bridges to Lewes affected with Clayton Tunnel work planned

Two East Sussex schools to join forces to increase biodiversity

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

Man in 'critical condition' following collision near Hailsham

Hailsham man in possession of porn involving children and animals avoids jail time

Dymock Farm Shop in Seaford closes after 40 years of business

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Plans to open Glynde pub in former railway station building

Building fire in Horam requires the attendance of five East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews

The bulletin news content is supplied by Sam Morton and weather by Megan O'Neill