It’s Sussex Day tomorrow – Friday June 16 – and Morris dancers will be spearheading the celebrations with displays in Horsham town centre.

Mythago Morris dancers will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham

Masked dance side Mythago will be performing in the Carfax, along with the Broadwood Morris Men.

Mythago say that they dance in the Border/Bedlam Morris style and that, through their masked dances, they ‘bring to life the ancient myths and legends of Albion – stories handed down through the ages, tales from the beginnings of time and from the dark ages of Britain.’

The Broadwood Morris Men also perform dances based on a centuries old tradition as they have since 1972 in a more light-hearted style.

Broadwood Morris Men will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham on June 16

Sussex Day is held on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the county.