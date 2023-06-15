Masked dance side Mythago will be performing in the Carfax, along with the Broadwood Morris Men.
Mythago say that they dance in the Border/Bedlam Morris style and that, through their masked dances, they ‘bring to life the ancient myths and legends of Albion – stories handed down through the ages, tales from the beginnings of time and from the dark ages of Britain.’
The Broadwood Morris Men also perform dances based on a centuries old tradition as they have since 1972 in a more light-hearted style.
Sussex Day is held on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the county.
The Morris dancers’ performances are part of a schedule of entertainment lined up by Horsham District Council to take place every Friday throughout June with live performances kicking off at 6pm.