It’s Sussex Day tomorrow – Friday June 16 – and Morris dancers will be spearheading the celebrations with displays in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Mythago Morris dancers will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in HorshamMythago Morris dancers will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham
Mythago Morris dancers will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham

Masked dance side Mythago will be performing in the Carfax, along with the Broadwood Morris Men.

Mythago say that they dance in the Border/Bedlam Morris style and that, through their masked dances, they ‘bring to life the ancient myths and legends of Albion – stories handed down through the ages, tales from the beginnings of time and from the dark ages of Britain.’

The Broadwood Morris Men also perform dances based on a centuries old tradition as they have since 1972 in a more light-hearted style.

Broadwood Morris Men will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham on June 16Broadwood Morris Men will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham on June 16
Broadwood Morris Men will be taking part in a Sussex Day display in Horsham on June 16

Sussex Day is held on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the county.

The Morris dancers’ performances are part of a schedule of entertainment lined up by Horsham District Council to take place every Friday throughout June with live performances kicking off at 6pm.

