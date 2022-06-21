Sussex Day: Seaford celebrates county day with town crier

Residents of Seaford celebrated Sussex day on the town’s seafront last week.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:11 am

The event, organised by the Seaford Town Council, took place on Thursday (June 16) and was led by the town’s crier Peter White.

Peter read the official Sussex Day Charter for all the people of the ancient kingdom of Sussex, celebrating the rites and traditions of Sussex.

This was followed by Peter’s own Sussex Day Cry, giving a potted history of the origins of the celebration, which marks the festival of St. Richard of Chichester.

Seaford Town’s event was led by the town’s s crier Peter White

Deputy mayor councillor Liz Boorman raised the Sussex flag, assisted by Peter Gwilliam of the Seaford Lifeguards and Laurie Holland, freeman of the town.

The ceremony was closed by everyone having the opportunity to join in with the singing of Sussex by the Sea.

The idea of Sussex Day originally came from a Worthing resident, who suggested it to the leader of West Sussex County Council in 2006, and was first officially recognised in 2007.

