Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Diocese of Chichester and Chichester Cathedral have revealed special plans to mark two important anniversaries next year.

On Sussex Day (Sunday, June 16) they said Sussex would celebrate the Christian faith in 2025, marking the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester and Chichester Cathedral, as well as the 1700th anniversary of when the Nicene Creed first emerged.

A spokesperson said: “In 1075 the decision was made to move the seat of the Bishop from Selsey to the more populous town of Chichester, the former Roman settlement known as Noviomagus. The original Cathedral and Bishop's Palace were rebuilt on the present site in the early 13th century after a disastrous fire. The Diocese retains its original boundaries, serving the people of East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“2025 also marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea which resulted in the Nicene Creed emerging – a document still recited by Christians summarising the essence of what they believe.”

The Diocese of Chichester and Chichester Cathedral have revealed special plans to mark two important anniversaries next year

They said many events are being organised to celebrate both anniversaries.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said : “This momentous celebration reminds us that we cannot define God. Faith is an exploration in which we risk everything to glimpse the mystery of God’s glory and to discover our place in his heart of love.”

He said: “All of these will serve to inspire and strengthen our faith as we seek together to know, love, and follow the Lord Jesus in 2025 and beyond. We look forward to sharing more details of Celebrating Faith and Chichester950 with you in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the anniversary of the Creed, the Bishop said: “The programme in 2025 will explore how the Creed unites us in what we believe about God, who is Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

For the Diocese, the celebrations, which will be under the banner of Celebrating Faith, will include:

A celebration service in every deanery across East and West Sussex.

A weekend away for young families.

Pilgrimages for young people and parishes across the deaneries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lent Course focussing on the essential elements of the Creed.

A clergy conference in Canterbury.

An international ecumenical conference in Chichester marking the anniversary of the Nicene Creed.

For the Cathedral, celebrations will be under the banner of Chichester950, They will include:

Religion, Revolution & Reformation, February 14 to November 15: An interactive exhibition sharing the story of the Christian faith in Sussex, revealed through people, events and objects, from 1075 to the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together in Unity, May 17, 2025: A concert on the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, including the unveiling of a new musical composition.

TrinityFest on the Green, June 15, 2025: Marking the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the Cathedral is dedicated, with a vibrant celebration uniting Chichester communities over food, music, and culture, on the Cathedral Green.

Light Show, October, 24-31, 2025: An immersive fine art, light and sound installation taking place over October Half Term celebrating the 950 year history of the Cathedral.