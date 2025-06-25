Sussex: Doctor shares sleep tips as hot weather continues across country
As temperatures rise across the UK, a peaceful night’s sleep is becoming harder to come by. Over half of the country says heat is the number one reason they struggle to drift off, and according to sleep expert Dr Lindsay Browning, there is a clear reason for it.
Dr Lindsay Browning said, “As we fall asleep, our body temperature naturally drops,” she says. “When the room is too hot, or your bedding is too thick, it becomes harder to cool down, which delays sleep.”
To make bedtime more bearable, Dr Browning recommends a few simple but effective changes.
First is choosing cotton or linen pyjamas instead of synthetic ones. Natural fabrics help wick away sweat, keeping your body temperature regulated. If you sleep without clothes, make sure your sheets are also made of natural fibres. Polyester traps moisture and can leave you feeling clammy.
During the day, keep your curtains or blinds closed to stop your bedroom turning into a suntrap. Once the temperature starts to drop in the evening, open your windows to let fresh air in and cool the room down. A light breeze can make all the difference, as long as it is not too noisy outside.
Other tricks include using a clean water spray to mist your bedding, or taking a cool shower just before you sleep. Avoid hot showers and steer clear of heavy exercise too close to bedtime, as both raise your core temperature and make it harder to unwind.
Dr Browning also suggests sleeping separately from your partner on very hot nights, as shared body heat can make you even warmer. A guest room or twin beds in hotels are worth considering.
Keeping a glass of cold water by your bed helps you stay hydrated, and swapping your duvet for a cotton sheet can keep you comfortable. Even letting your feet poke out can help release body heat.
With a few small changes, hot nights do not have to mean sleepless ones.
