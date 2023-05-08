A cat-owner is facing a huge vets’ bill after her beloved pet was attacked by two ‘out-of-control’ dogs.

A passer-by stepped in to rescue Lisa Finch’s cat Ruby during the attack, near Rowan Way and Parsons Close, Angmering, on Sunday (April 30).

The ‘very brave member of the public’ was ‘covered in blood’ following his heroic act, according to charity Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT), and Ruby was rushed to South Downs Emergency Vets in Storrington for urgent treatment.

Despite vets’ swift action, Ruby had to have her leg amputated as a result of her injuries. She is now back at home but will need to return to the veterinary practice for further treatment – with bills already nearing £5,000.

Molly, 15, and Blake, nine, with Ruby.

An online fundraising page, managed by WCWT, has been set up to help with the costs. So far, it has raised more than £2,500 and the charity said it had been ‘overwhelmed by the public’s support’.

A spokesperson for WCWT thanked everyone who had donated after the ‘defenceless’ animal was attacked by two ‘out-of-control’ dogs, ‘who were both off leads and the owner was nowhere to be seen’.

They added: “Ruby has been through a horribly traumatic ordeal – and one of her legs was amputated as a result of her injuries – but is thankfully now recuperating at home, with her lovely family.

“They have thanked both South Downs Emergency Vets and Worthing Cat Welfare Trust for stepping in to help Ruby, plus the passer-by who intervened with no thought for his own safety to stop the attack and ultimately save Ruby's life.”

The Worthing-based charity also urged dog owners to practice safe walking when out in public.

Joss Loader, a trustee at WCWT, said: “The law is very clear that dogs should be under control at all times, even if they're being walked in areas where they are allowed to be off leads. The owner must have total recall at all times. If owners have any uncertainty, then they should keep their dogs on leads.

“It is totally unacceptable for a cat to be attacked in this way and our hearts go out to poor Ruby and her owners.”

