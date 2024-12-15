Sussex dog in kennels for nearly two years seeks loving home

Meet Lola – an ‘underdog’ at Dogs Trust who is in search of a loving home after nearly two years in kennels.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any dog that has remained at the Shoreham rehoming centre for over six months is classed as an underdog.

Underdogs are typically dogs that require extra training, ongoing veterinary treatment or a home with no children or dogs. In some cases, these dogs are simply overlooked, according Dogs Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Lola has been extra unlucky when it comes to capturing the attention of her perfect match, as she’s now been waiting a heartbreaking one year, nine months, and four weeks in kennels.

Lola. Photo: Dogs Trust

“The staff who work with Lola say that while she does have a sensitive side and can be shy when first making friends, once she knows you she is the most endearing little lady.

"They say she’s as bright as a button and has been making incredible progress with her confidence recently.

“Lola is bound to thrive in a calm and peaceful home, where she could settle in at her own pace, without too much pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Equally, she’s keen to find a patient, adult-only family, who could take the time to get to know her gradually while she gets comfortable in her new happy place.”

So that she can continue achieving her goals and utilising her super smart brain, the ‘gorgeous’ five-year-old would love to find active adopters, who have an interest in supporting their new furry friend with fun, reward-based training.

Sniffing around in the woods on a long-lead is one of Lola’s most-loved pastimes, and she’s keen to join a family who share her passion for quieter walks, away from the hustle and bustle of busy town centres or dog parks.

Lola must be the only pet in her new home and a garden of her own would be preferred so that she could enjoy a good, off-lead run about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While she’s an independent-natured girl, once you’ve earned her trust, Lola will make for a loyal and loving companion, who’ll become increasingly affectionate and enjoy gentle fusses or scratches.

If you think you could be a potential match for Lola, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.