Sussex dog owners warned that conkers could be deadly to their pet

Conkers on the ground during autumn contain a toxin called aesculin, and if chewed or swallowed can cause your dog to be unwell within a matter of hours.

Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com, talked about the risks posed by conkers, the fruit of the horse chestnut tree, and which other autumnal hazards dog owners should look out for.

He said: “Autumn is a beautiful time of year, but with the change in season comes a shift in foliage and natural growth, some of which can pose risks to dogs. As pet owners, it's important to remember that certain plants, flowers, and crops that thrive in autumn may be harmful to our animals.

“Dogs are naturally curious, and because they explore the world through their nose and mouth, encounters with toxic substances are unfortunately quite common. Knowing what to keep your dog away from is key to keeping them safe, and avoiding an unnecessary visit to the vet.”

Conkers can make dogs seriously ill

“Acorns and conkers, which typically fall from trees between September and November, may be a tasty snack for squirrels and other wildlife, but they do pose health risks for dogs.

“Many dog owners aren’t aware that chewing or swallowing these can cause gastrointestinal upset, including vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and lethargy. Occasionally, dogs may also develop a rash or swelling around the mouth or eyes.

“Symptoms often appear within one to six hours of ingestion, though in some cases they may be delayed by up to 48 hours. You might notice pieces in your dog’s vomit or stool.

“The best prevention is to stay vigilant during autumn walks, especially in areas with oak or horse chestnut trees. If you think your dog may have eaten an acorn or conker, it’s important to contact your vet for advice as soon as possible.”

His advice was echoed by Victoria Phillips, Veterinary Surgeon Manager at Dogs Trust, who said: “It is vital that dog owners understand that conkers and acorns can be toxic to dogs and, in some cases, can even be deadly.

“Bigger dogs might swallow them, and smaller pooches might give them a chew, both of which can have some nasty side effects.”

