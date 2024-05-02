Then take a look below at the 12 adorable dogs who need homes in Sussex.
These pups are all currently in the care of Raystede – a charity situated in Ringmer, near Lewes.
If any of these dogs catch your eye, you can find out more and begin your adoption application on the charity’s website: www.raystede.org/adopt/dogs.
1. Gerald - four-year-old Cockapoo cross
Gerald is a new arrival still undergoing his assessment. However, Raystede said he is a very friendly dog. While he gets on with other canines, he may be happiest as the only dog in the home. He has some guarding issues so can't live with children. He may be able to live with a very confident cat, Raystede said. He travels well and is housetrained. Photo: Raystede
2. Ariah - two-year-old Siberian Husky
Fun-loving Ariah is a new arrival who is settling in and awaiting assessment. She is high energy, very playful and can be strong on a lead. She will need a home with a secure garden and likes walking adventures, running and cuddles. Ariah is a vocal dog who likes to 'chat and sing', as is typical of Huskies! She could possibly live with children and is friendly with other dogs. Photo: Raystede
3. Cosmo - five-year-old Staffie
Raystede said Cosmo arrived in a 'serious state of neglect' and has slowly been recovering and building strength. Despite this, the charity describes him as the sweetest boy who just wants to be loved. He adores cuddles and would like a home with lots of company. He is currently quite weak so will need a garden as he cannot manage long walks at present. Cosmo is currently being assessed to see if he would be happy living alongside another dog. Photo: Raystede
4. Oreo - two-year-old Jack Russell
Raystede said Oreo is an anxious dog who needs a calm home with experience of 'helping nervous dogs bloom'. He's 'great fun' and a 'very sweet little dog' when he trusts people, and would like an adult-only home as he is worried by children. Oreo seems to like calm dogs, and could possibly live with one if their personalities match. He cannot live with cats. Oreo would like a home with a garden and someone who will be patient and provide the security he needs. He is very affectionate and will bond closely to a lucky family. Photo: Raystede