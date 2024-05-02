4 . Oreo - two-year-old Jack Russell

Raystede said Oreo is an anxious dog who needs a calm home with experience of 'helping nervous dogs bloom'. He's 'great fun' and a 'very sweet little dog' when he trusts people, and would like an adult-only home as he is worried by children. Oreo seems to like calm dogs, and could possibly live with one if their personalities match. He cannot live with cats. Oreo would like a home with a garden and someone who will be patient and provide the security he needs. He is very affectionate and will bond closely to a lucky family. Photo: Raystede