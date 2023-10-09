3 . Mango - five year old Labrador crossbreed

Mango is a sweet-natured and gentle little lady who loves exploring and being active; however, also loves to curl up on the sofa for a cuddle in her down time. She enjoys being a couch potato! She loves being the centre of attention and will especially love a forever family who she can go on adventures and explore with. Mango is noise sensitive and can find loud sounds unsettling and concerning. During this time it can also cause her touch sensitivity to increase which will need to be respected following positive reinforcement and patience. Due to her sensitive and nervous nature mango will need a relaxing home environment with someone who is home most of the day to coach her through daily life. She enjoys the company of people a lot and will need to be taught how to be left alone over time. This playful girl loves her toys and when she’s not playing fetch with a ball, enjoys entertaining herself with her stuffed toys. Photo: RSPCA