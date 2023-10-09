Would you like to welcome a dog into your family? There are so many rescue centres in Sussex bursting with pups up for adoption.
Can you give one of the adorable rescue dogs below a home?
1. Trevor - six month old crossbreed
Trevor is a sweet boy who has not had the best start in life, according to the RSPCA. He lived with multiple other dogs in his previous home but has not had many other social interactions outside of his home so can be a little nervous. He is already becoming braver and learning about life but will need a new owner who is patient and prepared to put time into his training. Trevor has been socialising well with other dogs while at the shelter and may benefit from living with another dog. He is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bull breed puppies
Puppies from a nine-week-old litter born at the RSPCA are looking for homes. They are going to be large, strong dogs when fully grown and are looking for experienced owners who are prepared to put lots of time into their socialisation and training. They could live with other dogs who can cope with them when they are annoying adolescents! The pups will need a private, secure garden for training and can not be left for more than a couple of hours to begin with. Any children in the home need to be five years or older and experienced with dogs. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mango - five year old Labrador crossbreed
Mango is a sweet-natured and gentle little lady who loves exploring and being active; however, also loves to curl up on the sofa for a cuddle in her down time. She enjoys being a couch potato! She loves being the centre of attention and will especially love a forever family who she can go on adventures and explore with. Mango is noise sensitive and can find loud sounds unsettling and concerning. During this time it can also cause her touch sensitivity to increase which will need to be respected following positive reinforcement and patience. Due to her sensitive and nervous nature mango will need a relaxing home environment with someone who is home most of the day to coach her through daily life. She enjoys the company of people a lot and will need to be taught how to be left alone over time. This playful girl loves her toys and when she’s not playing fetch with a ball, enjoys entertaining herself with her stuffed toys. Photo: RSPCA
4. Pinto - one year old Dachshund cross Chihuahua
Pinto is an anxious boy who takes time to bond with new people. Once you earn his trust he is super affectionate, friendly and a very happy boy! He loves his food and treats, sleeping under his blankets, cuddles on laps, laying in the sunshine and having zoomies in the garden. He likes to walk in quiet places but anywhere too busy can be a bit overwhelming for him. Pinto has lived with another small dog in his previous home but can be vocal and worried by canines when out walking. He may prefer to be the only dog in his new home. Anyone wishing to adopt Pinto will need to commit to several meetings at the shelter to get to know him. He needs an adult only home, a quiet home environment and will also need his own private garden. Photo: RSPCA