The charity has a huge range of pups in its care, so there’s something for everyone. Could one of the dogs below become part of your family?
All information comes from the RSPCA.
1. Daisy May - four-month-old Jack Russell cross Beagle
Daisy May is a sweet and affectionate puppy who is learning about the world around her. The RSPCA said she can be nervous and unsure, which can be in the form of a bark or acting shy, but she is improving every day. She will need further training and help learning that it's okay to be left alone. This is something the behaviorist team can support her new family with. She will need to go to puppy classes so she can learn lots of different skills, such as walking on a lead. Photo: RSPCA
2. Brandy - three-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Brandy was very nervous on arrival at the RSPCA and still takes time and patience to bond with new people. She is a very lively spaniel who is looking for an owner experienced with the breed. She is an affectionate girl who loves a cuddle on your lap once she trusts you. She walks well with most other dogs, although she can take a dislike to some other females. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home so that she can have all the attention. She also needs a home without cats or small animals. She is looking for an adult-only home with an active owner and will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
3. Elise - six-year-old Greyhound
Elise is an ex-racing Greyhound who is looking for a home with experience and/or understanding of the breed. She has a high prey drive and loves to play with a flirt pole or to chase toys. She will need to wear a muzzle out on walks and be on a lead unless within a secure paddock, the RSPCA said. Her prey drive means she is unable to live in a home with other animals, apart from other Sighthounds. The charity said once she gets to know you, she is a very sweet and cuddly girl who can be cheeky. She struggles with indoor spaces having never spent time in a home, so she is looking for owners with the understanding and patience to help her settle into family life. Photo: RSPCA
4. Percival - 12-year-old Beddlington Terrier cross
Percival is a friendly, affectionate boy who doesn't act his age. He enjoys his walks and gets on well with other dogs but can get a little over-excited and vocal with them. The charity said it feels he would prefer to be the only dog in the home so he can have all the attention to himself. He is looking for a calm home environment with a fairly active owner and would like his own garden to relax in. Photo: RSPCA