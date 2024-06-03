2 . Brandy - three-year-old Cocker Spaniel

Brandy was very nervous on arrival at the RSPCA and still takes time and patience to bond with new people. She is a very lively spaniel who is looking for an owner experienced with the breed. She is an affectionate girl who loves a cuddle on your lap once she trusts you. She walks well with most other dogs, although she can take a dislike to some other females. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home so that she can have all the attention. She also needs a home without cats or small animals. She is looking for an adult-only home with an active owner and will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA