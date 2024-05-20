From Yorkshire Terriers to Bull Mastiff crossbreeds, the charity has a huge range of pups in its care, so there’s something for everyone.
Could one of the dogs below become part of your family?
All information comes from the RSPCA.
1. Ripley - three-year-old Terrier cross
Ripley is a very friendly, bouncy girl who enjoys fuss and attention. She knows how to sit for a treat and would love to learn new things, the RSPCA said. She will need some training and may not be housetrained. Ripley has been sociable with other dogs so far but gets a little worried if they tell her off. The RSPCA said she would be happiest in a home without cats. Ripley is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ellen - three-year-old Yorkshire Terrier
Ellen arrived as a nervous girl whose fur was very matted, according to the RSPCA. She has since been shaved and feels much happier, the charity said. Despite this, Ellen is a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first but is already starting to come out of her shell. She will need some training and may not be housetrained. Ellen has been sociable with other dogs so far but can be worried if they are a bit too hyper with her. She would be best in a home without cats. Ellen is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
3. Edgar - six-month-old Akita cross Mastiff
Edgar is a friendly, big, boisterous puppy who can be a little shy at first. He will need complete training, including housetraining and some further socialising. As he is going to be a large dog when he’s fully grown, the RSPCA is looking for an experienced home, ideally with another large breed, female dog. Edgar has not had any experience with children so is only suitable to live with older children. He is a fun, bouncy puppy who will need his own garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Edgar - six-month-old Akita cross Mastiff
Edgar is Alan's brother. He is also a friendly, big, boisterous puppy who can be a little shy at first. He will need complete training, including housetraining and some further socialising. As he is going to be a large dog when he’s fully grown, the RSPCA is looking for an experienced home, ideally with another large breed, female dog. Edgar has not had any experience with children so is only suitable to live with older children. He is a fun, bouncy puppy who will need his own garden. Photo: RSPCA