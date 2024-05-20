2 . Ellen - three-year-old Yorkshire Terrier

Ellen arrived as a nervous girl whose fur was very matted, according to the RSPCA. She has since been shaved and feels much happier, the charity said. Despite this, Ellen is a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first but is already starting to come out of her shell. She will need some training and may not be housetrained. Ellen has been sociable with other dogs so far but can be worried if they are a bit too hyper with her. She would be best in a home without cats. Ellen is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA