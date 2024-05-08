Meet Peppa – a sweet Springer Spaniel with a sensitive side who’s looking for a home.

Peppa has just as much energy as you’d expect from a three-year-old Spaniel, Dogs Trust said. She loves to be kept busy with dog-friendly enrichment activities, long walks in the quiet countryside, and fun, reward-based training.

Peppa’s perfect match would be with active adopters, who could match her energy levels, whilst also being patient and understanding of her nervous nature.

Due to her worries, Peppa would best be suited to an adult-only home, without any visiting children, or too many visitors in general. She dreams of somewhere quiet and relaxing, in a rural location, where there is easy access to adventures without having to walk next to any roads.

She would also prefer to walk where she can avoid bumping into too many other dogs and will need to be the only pet in her new abode.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Regional Centre Manager, Adel Burnett, said: “While it may take some time to build up Peppa’s trust, she’ll become the most loving and affectionate companion once you have cemented her friendship.

"Despite her busy nature, she does like to rest and relax after a day full of fun and particularly enjoys settling down with a long-lasting chew, taking her teddies to bed with her, and snuggling up to her humans on the sofa!”

Ultimately, she would love to find a dedicated family who can support her with some overall confidence building, work with her on some fun training, and allow her just as much time as she needs to settle into her new routine.

If you think that you could offer Peppa her forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

