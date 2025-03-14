Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.
The ‘world’s greatest celebration of dogs’ welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham this year – with several winners from Sussex taking home the ‘Best of Breed’ title.
Nicolas Cottam, from Chichester, and Sarah Thomson, from East Ayrshire, won with Ora, a German Longhaired Pointer.
Julie Brown, from Selsey, won with Herbie, an Airedale Terrier.
Susan Bruntle, from West Sussex, won with Treacle, a Portuguese Podengo (Warren Hound), and Lauren Goddard, also from West Sussex, won with Winston, a Border Terrier.
See the photos below.