Sussex dogs and their owners win big at Crufts 2025

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 14:59 BST
Here are just some of the Crufts 2025 winners from Sussex.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The ‘world’s greatest celebration of dogs’ welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham this year – with several winners from Sussex taking home the ‘Best of Breed’ title.

Nicolas Cottam, from Chichester, and Sarah Thomson, from East Ayrshire, won with Ora, a German Longhaired Pointer.

Julie Brown, from Selsey, won with Herbie, an Airedale Terrier.

Susan Bruntle, from West Sussex, won with Treacle, a Portuguese Podengo (Warren Hound), and Lauren Goddard, also from West Sussex, won with Winston, a Border Terrier.

See the photos below.

Susan Bruntle, from West Sussex, with Treacle, a Portuguese Podengo (Warren Hound) which was the Best of Breed on Day 1 of Crufts (Thursday, March 6).

1. Sussex dogs and their owners win big at Crufts 2025

Susan Bruntle, from West Sussex, with Treacle, a Portuguese Podengo (Warren Hound) which was the Best of Breed on Day 1 of Crufts (Thursday, March 6). Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Treacle

2. Sussex dogs and their owners win big at Crufts 2025

Treacle Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Lauren Goddard, from West Sussex, with Winston, a Border Terrier which was the Best of Breed winner on Day 1 (Thursday, March 6).

3. Sussex dogs and their owners win big at Crufts 2025

Lauren Goddard, from West Sussex, with Winston, a Border Terrier which was the Best of Breed winner on Day 1 (Thursday, March 6). Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Winston

4. Sussex dogs and their owners win big at Crufts 2025

Winston Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

