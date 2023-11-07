Meet Polly – a gentle-natured Collie cross who is up for adoption and seeking a loving home.

Aged 13-years-old, Polly is looking for a peaceful place to rest her paws in a forever retirement home.

Somewhere quiet and relaxing, where she could relish life’s simple pleasures would be her dream come true.

Her carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say it doesn’t take much to get Polly’s tail-wagging— her most-loved pastimes include receiving fusses and ear scratches, lounging around the house, snuggling up on the sofa in front of the TV, and pottering about for her daily sniffs.

She enjoys getting her exercise with a couple of short walks a day and loves getting a belly rub from her favourite humans.

However, she does have a sensitive side and would like for her new family to choose quieter walking areas, as she is worried by busy traffic and not comfortable around other dogs.

Due to past experiences, Polly is also uneasy around children, and as such, she is looking for an adult-only home where she can enjoy all the attention as the only pet.

Ultimately, Dogs Trust Shoreham says Polly is a laid-back lady who will adore your company but is also happy being at home alone to snooze if you’re needing to go out.

If you think that you could offer Polly her forever home, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also appealing for people to join its dog fostering scheme which supports people fleeing domestic abuse.

The Freedom Project provides temporary foster homes for dogs, enabling survivors to access safe accommodation without the fear of what may happen to their dog if they cannot take them with them.

The project is looking for volunteers who are at home during the day, potentially people who are retired or work from home. They must have some experience of caring for dogs and be able to commit to fostering a dog for at least six months.