Meet Billy – an ‘enthusiastic’ dog who is looking for a home in Sussex.

The nine-year-old Collie cross Spaniel is ‘holding onto his puppy years’ and has plenty of energy despite his age, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

He enjoys interacting with people while participating in his favourite activities, such as gentle games of tug, countryside adventures and learning new things.

True to his breed, Billy has been described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as being a ‘very smart cookie’ who loves to use his brain.

Billy. Photo: Dogs Trust

His perfect match would be with active adopters who could keep him busy with plenty of reward-based training, enriching walks and playtime in the garden.

Billy is fun-loving by nature, but staff at Dogs Trust say he has a sensitive side and can become easily overwhelmed or frustrated. He would thrive in a quiet and peaceful home environment where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens, and where he can relish all the attention as the only pet.

Supporting Billy with some confidence building and gradual, positive socialisation with other dogs would be hugely beneficial.

If you think that you could offer Billy his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.