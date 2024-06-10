Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Diego – a ‘wonderfully calm’ crossbreed who is looking for a loving home.

Diego the Coonhound is described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as ‘a big chap with an even bigger heart’.

He recently arrived at the charity and has already become a ‘firm favourite’ of the staff who are lucky enough to work with him.

The sweet two-year-old is described as having a ‘wonderfully calm’ and docile character, which is hard not to love, according to Dogs Trust.

Diego

However, while mostly a chilled-out chap, he can become very excitable and may jump up to greet people. Due to this, he is best suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are of secondary school age.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Rehoming Centre Manager Adel Burnett said: “When it comes to meeting other dogs, Diego is sociable and could possibly live with a well-suited canine companion who would tolerate his enthusiasm and the big ‘woof’ he lets out when greeting them.

"Once he knows you well, he’ll relish gentle fusses and chilling by your side, we think he’d make a great addition to a home”.

Dogs Trust Shoreham said Diego’s perfect match would be with an active family, who are confident in managing his size and strength, and who could help him brush up on some training, including loose-lead walking.

He’d also love a family who can be around to keep him company at home, as he finds it worrying when left alone.

If you think that you could be a match for Diego, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.