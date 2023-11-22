Arundawn is home to so many rescue dogs who deserve loving homes.
Lurchers, Collies and Spaniels are among some of the adorable breeds at Arundawn Dog Rescue, located near Horsham.
If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your life, take a look below to see if there’s a perfect pup for you.
You can also find each dog’s full profile on the website for more information and pictures.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Louis - one-year-old Whippet cross
Louis is a young, shy and very sweet boy who has led a very secluded life to date and is a bit nervous of the wider world. He is looking for a calm and understanding family with at least one other dog and in a rural location. He is good on the lead, despite his nerves, and is almost fully housetrained. He has lived with other dogs and would really benefit from a older female dog to guide him and give him the confidence he currently lacks. He has not been tested with cats or children. Photo: Arundawn
2. Butler - nine-year-old Saluki
Butler is a lovely gentle older boy who is looking for a calm foster home with at least one friendly female dog for companionship. A spokesperson for Arundawn said Butler has not had a lot of experience living in a home, having spent most of his life in kennels, but is very willing to learn. He is currently struggling in kennels and is urgently looking for a foster home where he can settle and relax. He has limited experience with children, so has recommended any children he lives with be over 12-years-old. Photo: Arundawn
3. Dougal - 11-month-old Collie cross Whippet
Dougal is looking for a foster or forever home. The nervous pup doesn't have much experience being handled and has spent most of his life living with litter mates. He needs a large garden to allow him to stretch his legs as he gains confidence in his surroundings. He would also love to have a calm female dog as a companion in his new home. Photo: Arundawn
4. Sam - six-year-old Collie cross Whippet
Sam is a friendly boy who is looking for a calm family and can live alongside another dog - preferably female. He's a gentle, curious boy who can be a little shy on meeting new people but soon warms up. The poor pup is terrified of fireworks and loud noises, which are particularly scary to him in the kennels, therefore he is desperately looking for a home, or at least a foster carer. He is sadly losing a lot of weight due to the stress of being in kennels. Arundawn said his new owner will need to help him 'find his feet'. He has not been tested around cats or small animals so cannot live alongside them. Photo: Arundawn