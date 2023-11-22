4 . Sam - six-year-old Collie cross Whippet

Sam is a friendly boy who is looking for a calm family and can live alongside another dog - preferably female. He's a gentle, curious boy who can be a little shy on meeting new people but soon warms up. The poor pup is terrified of fireworks and loud noises, which are particularly scary to him in the kennels, therefore he is desperately looking for a home, or at least a foster carer. He is sadly losing a lot of weight due to the stress of being in kennels. ​Arundawn said his new owner will need to help him 'find his feet'. He has not been tested around cats or small animals so cannot live alongside them. Photo: Arundawn