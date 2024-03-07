Arundawn, situated in Horsham, is caring for dogs of a whole variety of breeds, ages and sizes.
Among those currently at the rescue are two adorable Dachshunds, a Collie-crossbreed who loves to do zoomies, and a sweet pair of bonded Jack Russells in search of a home after their owner died.
Could any of those pups be the perfect pet for you?
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Lucy and Sparky - Jack Russell pair
Lucy and Sparky are a bonded pair who are looking for a home together after their owner sadly died. Arundawn said they are a 'delightful pair' and are very affectionate. They have previously lived with cats and could possibly do so again with careful introductions. The rescue said they could live with children. Photo: Arundawn
2. Dougal - two-year-old Jack Russell cross
Dougal is a very sensitive little boy who lacks confidence and needs a calm and gentle home to support him. The rescue said he has proven to be a very affectionate and loving boy once he knows and trusts you. Dougal will bark when unsure and needs someone to continue working with him as he's had a very unsettled start to life. He does have some separation anxiety but this has improved in his foster home. He would be happy as an only dog or could live with a calm, female companion after careful introductions. He could live with calm, older children who are used to dogs. Photo: Arundawn
3. Simba - 11-month-old Dachshund
Simba is a lovely young boy who is currently in foster for assessment with his friend Hope. They do not need to be rehomed together, Arundawn has said. Simba is used to living with other dogs and children over eight years old. Photo: Arundawn
4. Drako - two-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer
Drako is a young, joyful boy with loads of energy, Arundawn said. He is looking for an active, outdoor foster or forever home, preferably with gun dog experience. He is friendly with other dogs but can be a little shy meeting new people. He needs a bit more house training but does well in cars and on the lead, according to the rescue. Photo: Arundawn