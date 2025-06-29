A ‘lively’ litter of puppies at a Sussex RSPCA centre are in need of loving homes.

Mojo, Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles were part of an ‘unwanted litter’, according to the charity.

Now in care at the Brighton branch, the Mastiff-cross-Shepherd pups are looking for experienced homes with enough space for a big dog.

An RSPCA Brighton spokesperson said: “They are friendly, lively pups who will need complete training, including housetraining and will be large dogs when fully grown.

The litter of 'unwanted puppies'. Photo: RSPCA

"Their new owners will need time and patience to put into their training so they develop into well adjusted adult dogs.”

A private garden is ‘essential’ for these pups, and they may be able to live with other dogs after successful introductions at the rescue centre.

For more information, and to apply to adopt one of these lovely dogs, visit: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/project/mojo-blossom-buttercup-and-bubbles/.