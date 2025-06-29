Sussex dogs: 'Lively' puppies at RSPCA centre need homes

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 13:36 BST
A ‘lively’ litter of puppies at a Sussex RSPCA centre are in need of loving homes.

Mojo, Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles were part of an ‘unwanted litter’, according to the charity.

Now in care at the Brighton branch, the Mastiff-cross-Shepherd pups are looking for experienced homes with enough space for a big dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An RSPCA Brighton spokesperson said: “They are friendly, lively pups who will need complete training, including housetraining and will be large dogs when fully grown.

The litter of 'unwanted puppies'. Photo: RSPCAplaceholder image
The litter of 'unwanted puppies'. Photo: RSPCA

"Their new owners will need time and patience to put into their training so they develop into well adjusted adult dogs.”

A private garden is ‘essential’ for these pups, and they may be able to live with other dogs after successful introductions at the rescue centre.

For more information, and to apply to adopt one of these lovely dogs, visit: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/project/mojo-blossom-buttercup-and-bubbles/.

Related topics:RSPCASussexBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice