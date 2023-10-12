These adorable retired greyhounds are looking for loving homes in Sussex.

As the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust celebrates its 45th anniversary, it calls upon the community to consider giving a retired greyhound a second chance at a loving and comfortable retirement.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “These remarkable dogs have brought joy to countless homes, and with continued support and awareness, more greyhounds can experience the happiness they so rightly deserve in their golden years.

“It’s a mystery to us why our long-term residents are still here.”

Greyhounds require very little in terms of maintenance, and are fiercely loving and loyal, making them an ideal pet for a variety of living situations.

Despite their reputation as high-energy animals who need plenty of exercise, they are content to while away the hours snoozing, and are known for being lazy, calm and very affectionate.

To find out more about adopting a loving greyhound, contact the kennels at: 07704 982140 or via email at: [email protected].

1 . Bertie - five-year-old male Bertie is a large loving boy who has been described as 'a real sweetie'. He isn’t nervous at all and loves giving and receiving cuddles. Photo: Brighton RGT

2 . Barney - five-year-old male Barney has been in kennels for some time now. The trust said he can be nervous at first but is such a lovely boy once he gets to know you. He would ideally suit a quieter home, possibly maybe with another hound to help build his confidence. Photo: Brighton RGT

3 . Jax - three-year-old male Jax is a 'spirited, friendly and bouncy boy' who has been with the charity for more than a year. He adores playing with his toys, especially footballs, and is good with other dogs. He is be a bit wary of traffic, so he would flourish in a more rural setting. As a sensitive soul, he simply craves a loving family to call his own. Photo: Brighton RGT

4 . Ed - six-year-old male Ed is very friendly boy who is great with people and other dogs when out walking on a lead. However, he would be best suited to being the only dog in the home. He is at his happiest when asleep on the sofa, close to his human. Photo: Brighton RGT