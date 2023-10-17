2 . Chance - Senior Staffie

Chance is a sweet older gentleman with a loving nature. He’s currently residing in a temporary foster home but would love to find something more permanent so that he could fully settle into his new routine. His ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer. Chance does still enjoy his walks but can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own is essential for regular outdoor relaxation. The youngest members of his family should be of secondary school age, and he could possibly live with another dog of a similarly calm character to his own. However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. Chance has experienced lots of change in his later life, and because of this, he finds it challenging when left alone. A family who are always around to keep him company would be ideal. Chance does have a few medical needs, which can be discussed with potential adopters in more detail. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham