Solo is a loving chap with a friendly, yet sensitive character. He has limited experience of the world around him, so will appreciate a patient family who can support with his confidence and allow him the time that he needs to settle into his new lifestyle. His ideal home would be somewhere calm and peaceful, situated in a quieter area, with easy access to quiet walks. Solo loves the company of people but prefers a gentle approach to building new friendships. He would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are of an older secondary-school age, and able to give him some space from time to time. He enjoys mooching about with other dogs and could possibly share his home with another well-suited canine, of a similar size and calm nature to himself. However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. Solo would prefer a home with a garden to call his own. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
2. Chance - Senior Staffie
Chance is a sweet older gentleman with a loving nature. He’s currently residing in a temporary foster home but would love to find something more permanent so that he could fully settle into his new routine. His ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer. Chance does still enjoy his walks but can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own is essential for regular outdoor relaxation. The youngest members of his family should be of secondary school age, and he could possibly live with another dog of a similarly calm character to his own. However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. Chance has experienced lots of change in his later life, and because of this, he finds it challenging when left alone. A family who are always around to keep him company would be ideal. Chance does have a few medical needs, which can be discussed with potential adopters in more detail. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Storm and Goldie - Golden Retrievers
Brother and sister pair Storm and Goldie are looking for a home together. Dogs Trust Shoreham said they are looking for a laid back quiet life to enjoy their retirement years. Goldie and Storm could share their home with another calm dog as well children who are 14 and above. They need loving, patient owners who can give them all the love and attention they need. It is essential that they have a garden with grass to potter around in so they are able to pop out regularly for loo breaks and to help them settle into their new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Benji - five-year-old Beagle
Dogs Trust said Benji is a sweet lad who has already stolen the hearts of his carers. Gentle in his character, he is seeking a devoted family who can offer him a lifetime of love and adventures. He likes nothing more than spending time with his favourite people and struggles to be without them. Benji needs a multi person household to make sure that there is always someone around to keep him company. Benji is uncomfortable sharing and does show some resource guarding behaviours so care will need to be taken around the home as well as out and about to manage these behaviours. He will need a home with no other animals or children. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham