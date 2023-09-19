BREAKING
Meet Cassie – a ‘strikingly beautiful’ husky who is up for adoption in Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST
The Siberian Husky turns heads wherever she goes, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham, but sadly she is yet to capture the attention of her forever family.

Originally found as a stray, the excitable young lady is puppy-like in her nature and is estimated to be aged just over a year old.

Her carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that she would be perfectly suited to an ‘outdoorsy’ family, who could fill her life with lots of enrichment activities, long walks in the countryside, and fun, reward-based training.

Cassie still has much to learn about the big wide world, so will hugely benefit from learning new skills, such as confidence building, and socialising with other dogs.

She will need to be the only pet in her new home but has the potential to have walking buddies with other dogs of a similar size and playful character.

Any of Cassie’s human friends should be over the age of 16, and she is seeking a multi-carer household, so that there is always someone around to give her the fuss and attention that she longs for.

Ultimately, this sweet Siberian Husky will make for an excellent addition to a family who can fully involve her in all aspects of their day-to-day life.

If you think that you could offer Cassie her forever home, or you would like to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

