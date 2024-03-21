3 . Basil - eight-year-old Patterdale Terrier cross

Dogs Trust says Basil is a one-of-a-kind pooch who has an abundance of character, and just as much love to give. His perfect match would be an adult-only family with minimal visitors and no visiting children, who share his passion for the outdoors, and who have the time, as well as the desire, to continue working with him on his training. This fun-loving eight-year-old is full of energy and will thrive with an active family who can fill his life with fun and adventure, while keeping him entertained with all his favourite activities. A secure garden of his own is essential, so that he can regularly burn off some steam. Another essential requirement is a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company, as he finds alone-time challenging. Photo: Dogs Trust