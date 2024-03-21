These 12 dogs are all in need of loving homes.
With the Easter Holidays approaching, it could be the perfect opportunity to adopt a pooch and take some time to settle it in to your home.
All information comes from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Gibson - three-year-old German Shepherd cross
Gibson turns into a big puppy when he’s offered a new toy to play with - he’s especially fond of the soft and squeaky kind! He is best suited to an adult only household with adopters who are confident around a sometimes excitable larger dog. Gibson loves his walks, he is a strong boy on lead and will benefit from continued training, to build his social skills around other dogs. He will need to be the only animal in his new home and ideally have a secure private garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Wilma - French Bulldog
Wilma is a true sweetheart who adores the company of people. She loves to make new friends; relishing a fuss from anyone who will offer her one. Wilma LOVES her toys, she can be possessive at times, particularly when it comes to a ball, which is her absolute favourite! Sensible practices, such as watching her body language and swapping one toy for another is recommended, Dogs Trust said. Because of this, she would best be suited to a home with children over 14 years, who can be understanding of her needs. Wilma is unable to live with other animals and will need to be the only dog in her home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Basil - eight-year-old Patterdale Terrier cross
Dogs Trust says Basil is a one-of-a-kind pooch who has an abundance of character, and just as much love to give. His perfect match would be an adult-only family with minimal visitors and no visiting children, who share his passion for the outdoors, and who have the time, as well as the desire, to continue working with him on his training. This fun-loving eight-year-old is full of energy and will thrive with an active family who can fill his life with fun and adventure, while keeping him entertained with all his favourite activities. A secure garden of his own is essential, so that he can regularly burn off some steam. Another essential requirement is a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company, as he finds alone-time challenging. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Otis - six-year-old Bulldog
Otis is a fun boy with a big personality who will make a lovely companion for someone with a quieter lifestyle. Once settled at home Otis can be left for short periods, he enjoys a snooze, particularly on the sofa. He is not suitable to live with or have any visiting children to his home. He is very friendly towards adult visitors and loves meeting new people and having a little fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust