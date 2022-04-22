Sussex eco charity mark 10 years of campaigning

On World Earth Day 2012 (April 22), Sussex Green Living was launched with the mission to educate the public on conservation, protection and improvements for the world.

April 22 is widely known as World Earth Day, a day to raise awareness and educate how to take action to protect our planet, a mission that is close to Sussex Green Living’s founder Carrie Cort.

Back in 2012, Carrie felt overwhelmed with climate change and wanted to help in anyway that she could.

Sussex Green Living launch day in April 2012.

After listening to Sussex-based environmentalist Nicola Peel speak about environmental issues, she thought that rather than worrying, she should do as much as she can to help.

And that was when Sussex Green Living was born.

The mission of Sussex Green Living was to form a network of local people and to learn about big and small steps that everyone can take to lessen their negative impact on the planet.

What started off as a group of families spending time in the natural world and sharing lifestyle changes to reduce impact on the planet, growing into a multi-award-winning charity with about 95 volunteers.

The first volunteers helped with recycling in Horsham and gradually 18 village drop-off recycling locations formed with village volunteers.

In 2017 the charity formed the first repair café in West Sussex and subsequently helping mentor a further 14 repair cafes.

Now the Horsham Repair Café is part of the monthly Sussex Green Hub which includes bottle refills, a carbon clinic, recycling, gardening advice, and free food through the Horsham Community Fridge.

Demand is increasing for talks, event support and environmental education in schools.

Sussex Green Living runs monthly online education events and owns a retrofitted 1974 milk float called the Inspiration Eco Station which goes to events and schools as part of the Bright New Future Roadshow.

Moving forward, the charity is applying for funding for at least four paid members of staff who will help guide the charity; working more closely with councils, businesses and the general public to create bigger environmental changes for Horsham District and Sussex.

Carrie said: “Our vision over the next 10 years is to set a permanent Community Eco Hub in Horsham, to help form micro community eco hubs in the villages initially Horsham District and then replicating in Sussex.

“These hubs will provide advice, support and services to local people, they might include repair cafes, men’s sheds and or community cafes, refill services, libraries of things (clothes, books, toys, tools etc) and a place for cross generational sharing of knowledge and support.

“Our charity is seeking funding, a central location in Horsham for the Community Eco Hub and volunteers to help make their vision a reality. Contact us via our website or visit us at one of the many events we will be attending this year.”

For more information visit www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/10-years-of-sussex-green-living