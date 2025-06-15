Sussex entrepreneur 'speechless' after receiving MBE in King's birthday honours

Matt Turner, MBE & CEO of Creative Pod

Sussex entrepreneur Matt Turner has been awarded an MBE for his services to business and charity, Sussex World can report.

A serial entrepreneur, Matt, from Haywards Heath, started his most successful business Creative Pod just outside Gatwick in 2006.

Since then, he’s moved from strength to strength, he’s bought 50 per cent of Crawley Town Football Club, spent a decade helping young people aged 16-25 kickstart their business through Start-Up Young Talent, and worked as a patron for Chestnut Tree House and St Peter and St James Hospice.

He’s also an avid fundraiser, a journey he started in earnest when he jumped off Worthing pier in a Birdman costume alongside Ewan Dunlop, but has since seen him abseiling down Arundel Castle and hosted a Carpool Karaoke session with pop legend Chesney Hawkes. Over years sponsorship, donations and involvement with charity balls, networking events and local communities, he’s raised well over £20 million.

“It’s not often I find myself speechless, but when my wife Michelle handed me the letter, I was lost for words,” he said. “I was 21 when I started the agency and had absolutely no idea what lay ahead of me. I wasn’t even sure I’d survive. I had just bought my first flat, had £5,000 saved, and no clients at all. Fast forward, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be a recipient of such a prestigious honour, especially by the age of 41! There are so many people to thank for being part of my journey and enabling me to achieve what I have. But I would like to particularly acknowledge the support from my wife Michelle, my family and my team at Creative Pod. All of them have put up with my craziness for a very long time”

George Fisher, ACA, added: “Matt is a unique character and he has had so much impact on so many people. He has championed young entrepreneurs through the Young Start Up Talent scheme, taking them through their journeys and supporting them all the way.”

Maria Cook, Chairperson for Autism Support, agreed, calling Matt ‘one of life's genuine people who truly cares,’ and ‘a great businessman.’

"He is straight talking and offers fabulous advice,” she said. “Any time I need support with the charity he is on hand to help and his door is open all the time.”