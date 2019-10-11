Sussex families living near village hall tell of drugs and noise concerns

Families living in and around Ridgewood fear little is going to be done to deal with anti-social behaviour and noise late at night.

Residents living near the village hall attended Monday’s Town Council meeting to describe problems which, they say, have affected them for two to three years.

They say drugs are dealt, tyres screech and music blares out of car windows into the early hours of the morning. One resident said she has given car numbers to police but nothing has been done. She said if people tried to deal with the problem themselves, they get abuse. The matter was raised following a recent meeting between New Road residents police and town and district councillors. Three options were presented to the Town Council: moving or removing the public shelter, installing CCTV cameras and fixing a gate at the car park entrance. It was agreed that many areas deserved a ‘duty of care’ from the council but members also expressed concerns that a large raft of measures could prove an

expensive exercise. There was opposition to moving the shelter as councillors said is valuable for use by families.

But it was agreed that costs of CCTV and other options will be discussed in detail. Councillors also voted to produce leaflets to inform people how to report anti-social behaviour to police so appropriate action could be taken.