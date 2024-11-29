Sussex Farm attraction plans for a bumper Christmas

Festive Fun on the Farm runs from Saturday November 30 until Sunday December 22.

Explore the farm and take part in the Reindeer Round-Up by finding hidden wooden reindeers, and stroll through the Christmas-themed Timber Town for some festive magic.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group, which owns Sharnfold, said: "This is a great opportunity for everyone to get in the festive spirit. We've added some festive cheer to the farm, perfect for families looking for a fun Christmas outing.

"We have given our woodland village a festive makeover - it looks great and we know that people will love it when they come down." Tickets start from just £3.45 per person when you pre-book. Under 2’s go free. Booking fees apply but are Included with all memberships. Pre-booked tickets are available until midnight the day before.

Festive Fun on the Farm is open from Wednesday to Friday, from 10am until 2pm, and then Saturday and Sunday, from 10am until 3pm.

Sharnfold Farm is situated at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Polegate. You can book tickets here

1 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied