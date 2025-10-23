Sussex farms facing pumpkin pile-up as Halloween nears

Farms are struggling to shift mountains of surplus pumpkins after this year’s scorching summer led to bumper harvests!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the South Coast, growers say fields are still packed with perfectly good pumpkins that risk going to waste before the spooky season even arrives.

The long, hot summer boosted yields across the region, with some farms reporting crops up to 50% higher than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton-based food rescue company Oddbox says it has already saved 87 tonnes of pumpkins and squash this autumn, a 163% increase on 2024.

Farms are overflowing with pumpkins after a scorching summer boosted harvests!

The company usually steps in after Halloween, but this year’s glut has forced it to start early.

“You can’t drive past fields full of perfectly good pumpkins and not feel gutted,” said Gavin Phelps, Head of Sourcing at Oddbox.

“Growers work all year to bring these crops to life, and seeing them go to waste because there’s too many, or they’re the wrong size, is heartbreaking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oddbox, a certified B Corp, is urging Sussex households to think beyond decoration and turn their pumpkins into meals once carved.

The company says the flesh can be used for soups, curries, pasta dishes and roasts instead of being thrown away.

Every year, around 18,000 tonnes of pumpkins are wasted in the UK, releasing harmful methane gas as they rot.

This year’s record surplus could make that figure even worse unless more people cook their pumpkins after Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch, Oddbox has rescued over 57,000 tonnes of fruit and veg nationwide, the equivalent of 136 million meals, and it’s now calling on Sussex residents to do their bit to help stop good food from going to waste.