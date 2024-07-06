Sussex firefighter to cycle 100 miles of the South Downs Way in epic charity challenge
Starting off from Winchester Fire Station, the overnight ride will take Jamie through dark skies, over chalk hills, and on until sun rise as he pedals through to Eastbourne.
It’s a tough route, not just because it’s so long, but because it will see him conquer 3,800 meters worth of ascent, as he goes, supported all the way by the The Muckfield Wheelers Mountain Bike Group.
It’s all part of an annual fundraiser for The Firefighters Charity, in memory of two much loved and well-missed colleagues: Mark Butler who lost his battle with leukaemia and Simon Constable who passed away having suffered a stroke in 2019. They both had a combined total of 66 years in the fire service.
Ahead of tonight’s challenge, Jamie said: “Not only do these annual events serve as an opportunity to remember Mark and Simon and honour their legacies, but they also raise awareness of The Fire Fighters Charity and the amazing work they do for firefighters and their families.
“We completed this challenge last year and were greeted by an amazing sunset and moonlit skies. However, this year we are expecting some rainfall, so we are expecting the route to be a little trickier this time around.”
