Sussex forest holds festive concert event

Ashdown Forest has been hosting a number of festive events including a Christmas celebration Concert, festive dogs photo competition, and December Market.

The magnificent chapel at the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club in Wych Cross was the setting for the stunning Christmas Celebration Concert in aid of Ashdown Forest.

There were two performances - one in the one afternoon and one in the evening - by Icon Strings, a collective of some of the top prize-winning chamber musicians and concert artists in London. The quartet played some of their favourite Christmas arrangements for strings. They were supported by actor Sam Collings, who delivered an amazing live reading of The Snowman, much loved by members of the audience both young and old.

The event was organised by The Ashdown Forest Foundation and all monies raised go to protecting and caring for the iconic area.

Robin St Clair Jones, the Foundation's chair of the Board of Trustees, said: "It was a wonderful day with first class performances from both Icon Strings and Sam Collings. None of this would have been possible without the fantastic support we received, including from Mayo Wynne Baxter, our main sponsor for the event.

"We would also like to thank the hotel for allowing us to use its splendid chapel, our tech partner AVT Connect, the many raffle prize donors, and of course our hard-working volunteers. It is vital that we continue to raise funds for the Forest all year round, and I am delighted it was so well supported."

The Christmas Market was held on Saturday. Attractions included winter craft activities, pop-up stalls with local produce and live carol singing.

Meanwhile, the festive dogs photo competition runs until December 17. Full details are on the Ashdown Forest Facebook and Instagram page.

