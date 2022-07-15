Sussex Gin Festival is a huge success

The weather was a scorcher as people enjoyed the food, drink, and live music from noon until 9pm. They were able to sample a wide variety of Sussex made gins.

And gin is proving a real tonic for Sussex businessman David Hill and his team at E3 events.

Now David and his team are looking forward to three more Gin Festivals in the south-east this summer - starting with the Kent Gin Fest being held just over the Kent border at Tonbridge Castle on July 23.

Thousands of people enjoyed the Sussex Gin Fest

He said: “Sussex Gin Fest was a huge success and now we are focusing on Tonbridge Castle, which is less than an hour's drive from Brighton or Hastings.

"It is the first time we have staged such an event in Kent, and we are confident we can attract people from Sussex, Surrey and London as well as Kent.

"This is the UK's largest Gin Festival, and we are so excited about holding our second event in the space of two weeks. Tonbridge Castle is a breath-taking venue."

Ex-lead singer of The Drifters, Ray Lewis, will be one of the main stage headliners together with top tributes like Relight – The UK’s No 1 Take That show.

There will be three unique Gin zones - one covering local distillers, one showcasing Gins of the World, and the Best of the Rest zone with featured gins from around the UK. A variety of locally sourced hot and cold food will be available.

David said: "Local produce is at the heart of this unique festival, but we will also be showcasing gins of the world with international culinary options to complement them. Our Best of the Rest zone will feature small-batch guest gins from neighbouring counties.

"There will also be craft beers on site and some local fizz for you to try. You can even head for The Big Bar and order a glass of Pimms.

"We will celebrate the extraordinary craftmanship of independent, Kent, British and worldwide gin distillers at this unique summer event."

You can book tickets at www.ginfestco.com.