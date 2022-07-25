Sussex Girlguiding awards evening gives more than 60 certificates to volunteers

Girlguiding Sussex Central County held its Awards Evening at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:02 am
Girlguiding Sussex Central Awards Evening
More than 60 young people and volunteers received certificates and awards in various categories, including: winners of the competition to design the County Queen's Platinum Jubilee badge; Hero Awards for girls who have given outstanding service to their communities; Programme Gold Awards to those who have completed all appropriate clauses in their respective programmes; and Commonwealth Awards for those who completed a variety of challenges associated with the Commonwealth. One young volunteer received the Queen Guide Award, the highest award that can be worked for in Guiding, while adult volunteers received Long Service Awards for 40 and 50 years, and there was also a Region Commissioner's Award.

